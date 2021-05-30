Child Rights Commission probes allegations against school teachers

CHENNAI

30 May 2021 03:40 IST

Panel members inspect institutions

Following allegations by alumni from two schools in the city about sexual misconduct by faculty members, members of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) visited the institutions and carried out inspection. The team was led by Saraswathi Rangasamy, Chairperson of the commission.

Based on the information collected from the schools, summons have been issued to the management and the teachers against whom the allegations have been made to appear before the commission in June for further inquiries. Summons have also been issued to another city school, where allegations against a faculty member were raised by former students.

“The commission has been receiving complaints via e-mail and we are looking into the same. We are taking action on such complaints brought to our notice and making appropriate recommendations to the respective department heads and the government.” said Ms. Rangasamy.

She said the commission was working on guidelines for schools, which would cover student safety across all aspects, and they were planning to hand this over to the Tamil Nadu government as well.

The Chennai Chief Educational Officer, meanwhile, instructed a school in the city, where the SCPCR had conducted enquiry, to submit all relevant information to the commission regarding the faculty member against whom allegations had been made as well as complaints made by students in the past and if any action had been taken.