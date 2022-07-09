Chennai society is getting tough on dog poop

July 09, 2022 02:11 IST

The newly-inducted committee members of CIT Colony Residents Welfare Association have once again sent an appeal to dog owners in the locality to be more responsible while walking with their pets.

With one hand holding a dog leash that comes attached with a poop bag, the Lakshmans’ reach for the poop their pet dog Bagel, an eight -year -old Beagle, has dropped on the road, turning heads whenever they go walking. Both Geetha Lakshman and Lakshman Chidambaram are long-time residents of CIT Colony who take turns to walk their Bagel, twice a day.

They then drops the poop in the biodegradable poop holder to add to the composting equipment at their home. “Only if the location is a little far away from home do I dispose the waste in the roadside trash bin,” says Geetha.

In the process, the Lakshmans’ are sending across two points: One, it is the pet walker’s responsibility to clear the poop left behind by the domesticated dog; second, dog poop can be composted with some additional care.

Like most residential colonies, one of the top pet peeve of the residents, is pet poop dirtying common roads. Some months ago, the RWA printed posters and pasted them on strategic points and also distributed to dog walkers, informing them of their duties.

“We notice many helpers/ staff hired by dog owners not disposing of the faeces of their pets,” says Ramdos Naik, secretary, CIT Colony Residents Welfare Association.

He says pet owners must train them to clear the animal refuse. “Apart from the pet owners residing in our colony, we have many from other localities walking their dogs and regulating them becomes a bigger challenge,” says Naik.

The RWA is also trying to rope in more residents from the colony to make the place more clean and green. Waste Management and commercialisation are two other issues the Association wants to tackle.

“We are trying to get one resident volunteer from each street and at least two from the main roads, so that they can be the point of contact for people living in the street and engage better with them,” says Naik, adding that the Association is spread across five cross streets and two main roads.