Chennai rains | Fast filling Poondi Reservoir's shutters opened, Chembarambakkam lake floodgates to be opened shortly

07 November 2021 10:43 IST

The State government as part of precautionary measures, following heavy rains, has proposed to open the flood gates of Chembarambakkam lake located in Kancheepuram district and one of the water source for the city at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The floodgates of the Poondi Reservoir was opened at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The development comes in the wake of the reservoir receiving huge amount of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar dam leading to the reservoir reaching its danger level of 34.20 feet.

In a press release the State government to safeguard the dam has directed the Water Resources department (WRD) officials to release surplus water of 974 cusecs from the reservoir initially. The WRD officials have been directed to release water from the dam to the extent of 3,000 cusecs from Sunday morning.

Further the officials of the WRD would be releasing more rainwater based on the water being received in the various canals being received to the lake.

The State government has also advised those villagers residing along the canal through which the additional water is being released from Chembarambakkam lake including Sirukolathur, Kavanoor, Kundrathur, Thimudivakkam, Vazhathiambedu, Thiruneermalai, and those residing on both sides of the Adyar river, to be moved out of their houses to a safer place.

Advisory has also been issued for those residing on the Kosasthalaiyar canal through which the additional water from the Poondi Reservoir would be flowing to shift to a safer place. Villagers which would be affected by the release of the additional water includes Nandambakkam, Krishnapuram, Othappai, Eraiyoor, Beemanthoppu, Aathoor, Pandikavanoor, Jaganathapuram, Aruvanpalaiya, and Seemavaram.