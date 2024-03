March 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Sunday suspended a head constable attached to the Maduravoyal police station for killing a cab driver in an altercation in Vanagaram on Thursday. The police said Rizwan, the head constable, who was arrested and later released, was suspended based on the directions of senior officials of the GCP. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has recommended departmental action against Rizwan.

