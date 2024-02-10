ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police launch School Traffic Volunteer Scheme, rope in parents and teachers for safe student commutes

February 10, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The initiative has been launched at five schools in the city at present; its goal is to create a pool of volunteers who will help make school zones safe for students to travel in

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police inaugurated the programme at Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar, on Friday, February 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have launched a new initiative called ‘School Traffic Volunteers’ within school zones, in order to create a safe commuting environment for students.

The initiative is aimed at creating a pool of traffic volunteers at every school from among parents and teachers, who will be engaged in traffic regulation duties around school premises to make school zones safe.

The initiative takes into account guidelines of the National Road Safety Policy, and will also focus on education and training of schoolchildren.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Educating children, parents and teachers on road safety aspects will not only protect them from potential hazards but will also foster responsible attitudes and a positive outlook towards traffic rules, said Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai City Police.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, Mr. Rathore inaugurated the programme at Vidyodaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar, with the participation of teachers and students. The scheme was also launched on a pilot basis at four more schools.

Master trainers from the Police Department will impart practical knowledge on traffic rules, traffic regulation skills, pedestrian safety, safe road crossing, bicycle safety, understanding traffic signs and signals as well as sensitisation on safe driving practices among students, teachers and parents.

Traffic regulations in school zones will be carried out by enrolled school traffic volunteers from among parents and teachers with the help of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in schools. These volunteers will also be assisted by Road Safety Patrol (RSP) cadets to ensure safe commutes of students during school opening and closing times around their school zones.

Mr. Rathore said that based on the success of this initiative, the GCTP will extend it to all schools in Chennai city with the objective of creating a mega school safety zone and brining in a paradigm shift in road safety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US