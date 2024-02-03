ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police arrest man for murdering his brother over property dispute

February 03, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the man had attacked his brother with a blade and an iron rod when they argued over the sharing of money from the sale of a property

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhavaram police on Friday, February 2, 2024, arrested a 33-year-old old man for murdering his brother over a property dispute.

Police said the victim B. Vigneshkumar, 30, was living with his family in a house on Nagathamman Koil Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Madhavaram. His elder brother Nareshkumar and his family also stayed at the same premises. The brothers decided to sell a small house they owned, and received ₹1 lakh as the advance amount from a buyer. On Thursday (February 1) afternoon, while the brothers were talking about sharing the money from sale, they had a heated arguments This escalated into a physical fight, during the course which Nareshkumar allegedly took a blade and slashed Vigneshkumar’s neck. He also attacked him with an iron rod and then fled.

Vigneshkumar, who was bleeding, was rescued by his family and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but he died on the way.

Following a complaint filed by the family, the Madhavaram police arrested Nareshkumar, and remanded him in judicial custody.

