Chennai Metro to run trains till midnight today

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 13 October 2021 11:55 IST
Updated: 13 October 2021 11:55 IST

Train timings will be extended on Wednesday to help passengers reach their destinations for the pooja holidays

With a large number of people heading to their home towns on account of the upcoming four-day pooja holidays and weekend, Chennai Metro Rail will extend its train operations till midnight on Wednesday alone. The Metro train services have been extended by an hour and will be operated till 12 a.m.

Similarly, the peak hour services too have been increased by two hours, and there will be a train every five minutes from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. Usually, the peak hour services are operated only till 8 p.m.

Sources said they have taken these steps for managing the crowds at stations and inside trains.

