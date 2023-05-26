Chennai Corporation to spend ₹50 crore to upgrade classrooms, laboratories in schools

May 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop infrastructure in schools at a cost of ₹50 crore, following the merger of 139 schools in added areas of the city.

Mayor R. Priya inspected the schools on Friday, in the presence of Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, ahead of the commencement of the work to give the schools a makeover.

Ms. Priya visited the schools in Ward 186 in Perungudi, Ward 189 in Narayanapuram, Ward 191 in Jalladianpet, Ward 188 in Pallikaranai and Ward 181 in Kottivakkam.

According to estimates, more than 300 classrooms in 418 schools have been damaged and require maintenance. “We will spend ₹35 crore for developing classrooms in schools in peripheral areas. A total of ₹15 crore will be spent for developing classrooms in core city zones such as Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Adyar and Kodambakkam,” said an official.

The number of students in the 418 schools is estimated at 1.35 lakh after the merger. As many as 279 schools have been located in the core city and 139 schools in the peripheral areas had been handed over to the Corporation.

Residents of areas such as Ambattur zone have demanded renovation of school buildings and councillors have complained that several students sit under the trees owing to inadequate classrooms.

“The school in Korattur, Chavadi Street, Ward 84, was upgraded to higher secondary school a few years ago. But the school needs 12 additional classrooms. I have been talking about the subject in the council for construction of additional classrooms. Some business entities have come forward to construct four laboratories at a cost of ₹70 lakh under Namakku Naame Thittam. The students need modern classrooms,” said AIADMK councillor J. John.

In Chennai Middle School, Patravakkam, the old building is dilapidated. Two more classrooms should be constructed, Mr. John added.

