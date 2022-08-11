Chennai Corporation to double on-street parking space

Chennai Corporation officials say following initiatives to improve the parking lots, the daily collection has increased from ₹80,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

August 11, 2022 22:35 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 88 new locations to create 12,000 parking slots on city’s streets

The Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of on-street parking slots by more than 100%.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 88 new locations had been identified and proposed to the concessionaire for feasibility study and for creating on-street parking lot. More than 12,000 slots are expected to be readied.

At present, 44 parking lots have been created on Sardar Patel Road in Adyar, Industrial Estate Road in Ambattur, Second Avenue in Anna Nagar, Third Avenue in Ashok Nagar, Sixth Avenue in Besant Nagar, Wallajah Salai in Triplicane, G.N. Chetty Road in T. Nagar, K.N.K. Road in Nungambakkam and Second Line Beach Road.

Officials said licence inspectors had been made incharge to oversee the operations in parking lots in each of the 200 wards in the city. Daily revenue collection and parking occupancy was being updated in a separate dashboard which has been brought under the purview of the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ripon Buildings.

“The civic body has increased the number of parking attendants from 160 to 180 by the concessionaire and we have advised them to increase the number to 250. Point of sale machines have been introduced to give physical receipts in a few locations. “We will scale up in all locations,” said an official. Portable mike system had been introduced for parking attendants to divert traffic. Nearly 2,000 community service register cases have been filed online against violators in parking lots.

“Following initiatives to improve parking lots, the daily collection has increased from ₹80,000 to ₹1.2 lakh,” said an official. The Corporation will increase the number of parking lots in consultation with the traffic police, said an official.