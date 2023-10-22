Chennai Corporation to create local entertainment hubs near lakes in various parts of the city

October 22, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch local recreation and entertainment hubs in various parts of the city.

With the launch of the second phase of Villivakkam tank eco-restoration project in 8.5 acre in addition to 27.5 acre, the civic body is planning to develop more lakes for entertainment in Korattur, Retteri, Perungudi and Porur to attract local residents.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the civic body is committed to ensuring that people have enough places for entertainment and to relax in their locality itself, instead of travelling to Mamallapuram or Marina Beach and so on.

“So the focus is on developing parks, playfields and lakes. We are equally committed to ensuring that the water spread area is protected. We ensure that an additional water spread area in Villivakkam lake is also created,” he said.

“We are proposing to get the Villivakkam lake inaugurated in two stages. The initial stage will be the lake that is refurbished, with a hanging bridge which will be opened for the people with adequate protection to ensure that the incident that happened in Gujarat does not happen,” said Dr .Radhakrishnan.

Other entertainment areas for children and open air theatre areas will be opened later. Chennai Corporation has started working on creating an opening on the main road side of Villivakkam lake to create access to visitors. Once the twin lakes with 3.8 lakh cubic metre of water storage capacity is completed next year, the second lake of 8.5 acre will be open for residents. Entry for the 8.5 acre area will be free of cost while the civic body is expected to take a decision about the PPP mode of 27.5 acre amusement park shortly.

Apart from Villvakkam, the GCC is in a very advanced stage in the creation of a detailed project report with regard to Porur lake. “It will have a very beautiful watch tower, a huge walkway, making it an ecologically compatible tourism spot. In all areas, GCC would be ensuring that the ecological and habitat requirements are met. Efforts will be taken along with WRD to restore other bigger lakes like Korattur and Retteri. We are proposing to do improvements to Perungudi, so that in the long run, these lakes do not become spots for illegal discharge. The lakes serve as non structural measures for water harvesting, and help in times when the rainfall is heavy,” said the Corporation Commissioner.

