Chennai Corporation announces extension of deadline for property tax payment as new rules come into force

April 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that the deadline for payment of property tax with a 5% incentive will be extended to April 30 as the new Act and Rules have come into force. The earlier deadline was April 15, according to CCMC Act.

Pointing to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Rules which came into force in Chennai on April 13, 2023, the Chennai Corporation has announced that the assessee who has paid the property tax within 30 days from the date of commencement of the half year will get 5% incentive. The civic body will give a maximum incentive of ₹5,000 for a half year period for a property tax assessee.

Chennai Corporation officials said more than 80% of the property tax bills paid in the first 15 days of this half year were paid online.

As the common Act for all urban local bodies has come into force, the Chennai Corporation is expected to announce several changes in various aspects of local governance.

The civic body has received payment of property tax from 4.89 lakh assessees between April 1 and April 15 and has given 5% incentive for such assessees. The civic body has collected ₹290.62 crore in the first 15 days of the half year period of April 1 - September 30, 2023.

According to Section 104 of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act 1919, property tax assessees had to pay the tax in the first 15 days of the half year.

Chennai Corporation is planning to create awareness among the residents about the impact of the new Act on property tax administration and other civic aspects.

The civic body will send text messages on the mobile of assessees and also create awareness in cinema theatres. The civic body will also create awareness on social media about the new changes. Tax collectors will also visit homes to collect property tax during the period to help assessees pay the tax with incentive.