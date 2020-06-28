Chennai constable placed under suspension for social media post on custodial deaths

CHENNAI

The Armed Reserve constable’s remarks could bring disrepute to the entire police force and so, he has been suspended, police said

An Armed Reserve constable has been placed under suspension for his alleged social media post on the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son -- Jayaraj and Bennix -- in Sattankulam, Thoothukudi district.

According to police, Sathish Muthu is an armed reserve constable in Chennai district. He had posted some remarks on his social media account on the Sattankulam incident. As the remarks would bring disrepute to the entire police force, he was summoned for an inquiry. He claimed that his friends had posted the remarks without his knowledge, as he had shared his account login and password with them.

As he had behaved irresponsibly and brought a bad name to the department, he has been placed under suspension, police said.

ADGP says uniform is not to display power

In a video message, Additional Director-General of Police (Crime against Women and Children) M. Ravi has asked the police to practise restraint and not hit the public.

“Use scientific investigation methods to solve crimes. A real accused [person] will never tell the truth even if we hit them. Only an innocent person will accept [what we are saying] out of fear,” he said. He asked policemen to speak politely to lockdown violators and make them understand about its importance instead of shouting at them.

“We should not be provoked, instead [we should] practise restraint. The action of a few policemen will portray the entire force in a bad light. The uniform is to serve people and not something that authorises arrogance. Even if people shout at us we should be patient. If we hit one person, thousands will become our enemy,” he noted.

The officer asked members of the public to report police harassment to senior officers, the police control room or on the Kavalan app.

To the policemen, he said: “Don’t take children and women to police stations, especially during the lockdown period. Investigate, gather evidence and present them in court.”

Stating that though he cannot comment on the Sattankulam incident as it was under inquiry, he said that if policemen make a mistake, action would be taken against them.