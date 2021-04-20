Chennai-based revenue management platform Chargebee, becomes Unicorn with fresh round of funding

CHENNAI

20 April 2021 17:02 IST

Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than 6 months

Chargebee, a subscription billing and revenue management platform, has raised $125 million in series G funding, co-led by new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Tiger Global and Insight Venture Partners, along with participation from another existing investor, Steadview Capital. With this, the Chennai based firm has reached the Unicorn status.

With this fresh round of investments, Chargebee plans to further invest in their product to help businesses scale their subscription revenue operations seamlessly from start-up to IPO. The company also announced that it will be increasing its investment into global expansion and key partnerships. Chargebee is now valued at $1.4 billion, which triples its valuation in less than 6 months.

Advertising

Advertising

Chargebee is a subscription billing and revenue management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3,000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from start-ups to enterprises. Its SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals - SaaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, publications etc. manage and grow their revenue by automating operations around subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition and it provides key metrics, reports and insights into their businesses.