ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based electric vehicles company launches green mobility initiative

September 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan flagging off green mobility drive by FullFilly in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Electric vehicles are an important tool to tackle rising carbon emissions and temperatures, said Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday at the inauguration of a green mobility drive by Fulfilly, a Chennai-based electronic vehicle (EV) company.

Mr. Meyyanathan said as the public’s consumption and use of goods increase, so do carbon emissions. “We are in a position to bring them down,” he said and pointed out that as per a latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emissions need to be reduced by at least 43% by 2030 as compared to 2019 level to keep global warming level within 1.5°C.

Fullfily, with a fleet of about 1,300 EVs in Chennai and chagring stations across the State, will approach micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to tackle pollution from logistics and improve cost-effectiveness through EVs. The company undertakes delivery of groceries, medicines, food, meat, and e-commerce packages through fully automated IoT and AI-enabled scooters. It also offers a fleet of rental EV vehicles to other delivery companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Viswanath, CEO of Fullfily, said green mobility would greatly improve job opportunities and create a safe environment to tackle climate change in the field of logistics. The company focuses on reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of Start-up TN, and Krishna Chaitanya, CEO of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US