Chennai-based electric vehicles company launches green mobility initiative

September 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Electric vehicles are an important tool to tackle rising carbon emissions and temperatures, said Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Monday at the inauguration of a green mobility drive by Fulfilly, a Chennai-based electronic vehicle (EV) company.

Mr. Meyyanathan said as the public’s consumption and use of goods increase, so do carbon emissions. “We are in a position to bring them down,” he said and pointed out that as per a latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emissions need to be reduced by at least 43% by 2030 as compared to 2019 level to keep global warming level within 1.5°C.

Fullfily, with a fleet of about 1,300 EVs in Chennai and chagring stations across the State, will approach micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to tackle pollution from logistics and improve cost-effectiveness through EVs. The company undertakes delivery of groceries, medicines, food, meat, and e-commerce packages through fully automated IoT and AI-enabled scooters. It also offers a fleet of rental EV vehicles to other delivery companies.

Ashok Viswanath, CEO of Fullfily, said green mobility would greatly improve job opportunities and create a safe environment to tackle climate change in the field of logistics. The company focuses on reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of Start-up TN, and Krishna Chaitanya, CEO of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation, were present.

