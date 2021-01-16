Chennai all set to begin COVID-19 immunisation drive

CHENNAI

16 January 2021 02:14 IST

71,669 health workers enlisted for vaccination

As many as 71,669 health workers were enlisted in the Chennai district on Friday for the COVID-19 immunisation drive. A total of 9,814 employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation, 22,373 staff of various government departments and 39,483 private employees in Chennai have submitted their identity cards and phone numbers for vaccination.

The Corporation’s list includes all staff members of urban primary health centres, urban community health centres, dispensaries and laboratories. It also includes officials from the Ripon Buildings, three regional offices, the 15 zones and 200 wards of the civic body.

‘Vaccination optional’

All sanitary officers, sanitary inspectors, malaria workers, NULM labourers and burial ground employees have been advised to get vaccinated. Senior officials said the employees will not be forced to get immunisation for COVID-19.

“It is optional. The employees can decide,” said an official.

The immunisation drive is set to be launched by Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, in Injambakkam on Saturday.

Hundreds of employees will get vaccinated on the first day, at the urban community health centre in Injambakkam, in the Sholinganallur zone.

Frontline workers will get immunisation at the urban community health centre on GNT Road in Puzhal, Madhavaram zone, on Saturday. The drive will also be launched at the urban community health centre in Porur, Valasaravakkam zone, officials said.