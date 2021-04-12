Chennai airport to keep e-pass counters operative

CHENNAI

Flyers can get the document if they fail to do e-registration

Passengers who are arriving at the Chennai airport can get e-passes from the counters opened in the arrival hall of the domestic terminal, if they fail to get it online.

A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu government introduced restrictions because of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and said e-registration was mandatory for international and domestic passengers, except those arriving from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Every day, thousands of e-passes have been issued at the counters at the Chennai airport.

Discontinued briefly

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) say these counters were opened last year for passengers arriving without e-passes, and they continued operating for many months.

“Their operation was discontinued very briefly, and then resumed. The passengers can either apply online through the Tamil Nadu government portal for e-registration or get the e-passes from these counters on arrival,” according to an official.

On an average, the airport handles about 20,000 domestic passengers.

Among them are 8,000-9,000 arrival passengers who will need e-pass or e-registration, officials say. There are some passengers who are still wondering whether they needed e-passes, and they often raise this question on Twitter for AAI.

Some say that though they got e-passes, no one checked them out.