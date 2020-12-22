Chennai airport may see new ground handling agency

CHENNAI

Airlines express concern to AAI about ‘abrupt change’

Airlines are concerned over a possible change of ground handling agency at Chennai airport from next month. From baggage transportation to providing support services to airlines on tarmac, ground handling companies offer a host of services.

Airport sources said the existing agency’s tenure ends this month. “The contract period got over and the firm was given extension till the end of this month. Another firm is likely to take over from next month,” an airport source said.

But airlines have informed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) that such a sudden change would impact flight and cargo operations and even flight schedule and passengers as well. “They are unhappy and say there should be at least a transition time for the other company to take over. Talks are going on. It is not clear when the new company may take over,” another source said.

From procuring additional equipment to manpower, there is a massive amount of work involved for the new company before taking over. An abrupt take over would affect them, say airlines. “There are nearly 600-700 flights a month the agency will have to handle and for this, it will need to procure additional equipment, manpower and train its staff. This will take a minimum of 3-6 months. If this is done in a rushed manner, then, the impact could even extend to some flights getting cancelled leading to disruptions for passengers,” an airline official said.