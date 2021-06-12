Charity saves lives during COVID-19 second wave

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 03:06 IST

Free Air for All charity initiative submitted the closure report to Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Friday, stating the project saved 500 lives during the pandemic.

According to a press release, Free Air for All charity initiative provided oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients in Chennai for residents at their doorsteps. The project, initiated by Varindar Singh Bobby on May 6, 2021 with a team of 40 volunteers supported 500 patients with the home delivery of oxygen concentrators for seven days, free of cost.

The volunteers handled 10,000 calls, spent 5,440 volunteer man-hours, travelling 10,000 km across Chennai over 34 days, delivering and receiving 105 oxygen concentrator machines, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising