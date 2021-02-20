Certificate verification to be held

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has announced that certificate verification and driving skill tests will be conducted on February 27, March 1 and 2 for the recruitment of drivers for 32 vacancies.

They will be conducted for applicants who applied online and those recommended by the employment exchanges. The applicants can download their call letters from https://tnuwwb.tn.gov.in/ and https://labour.tn.gov.in/ using user id and password, said a press release.

