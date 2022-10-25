Centre exploring option to lease out blocks for offshore wind generation projects in T.N.

Tangedco to provide support mechanism

R Srikanth Chennai
October 25, 2022 20:04 IST

More than 10 blocks along the sea shore in the southern parts of the State had been identified for the project.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of the Central government is exploring the option of leasing out blocks for generating power through offshore wind energy projects in the State. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) would be involved in providing the support mechanism for the offshore energy market in the State. 

A senior official of Tangedco , said the Central government, with a view to tapping renewable energy sources wherever possible and reducing carbon emission, had set a target of 30 giga watt (GW) to be generated in the State by 2030. As per a study conducted by the MNRE, more than 10 blocks along the sea shore in the southern parts of the State had been identified from which nearly 30 GW of green energy could be generated. The MNRE had proposed to allot the offshore blocks to the bidder quoting the lowest cost of generation, he added.  

The State government, through Tangedco, would be providing support for creating onshore infrastructure facility for evacuating the power generated through offshore wind generators. If there was any need Tangedco would also assist the developers with a power purchase agreement (PPA), the official added.  

