Central railway station awarded platinum shield by IGBC for energy conservation measures

October 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station has been awarded the platinum certificate by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for developing the railway station into a net zero energy building. Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh received the IGBC platinum shield from Ajith Kumar Chordia, Chairman of IGBC, at the grand closing function of Swachhata Pakkhwada on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations held at the Central Station on Monday.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said IGBC awarded the highest platinum certificate for the Central station based on the building being made net zero through the installation of renewable energy sources for conserving electricity as also replacing the electrical fixtures with energy efficient fixtures. The railway official said the Central station was the first station in the zone to install rooftop solar plant of 1.80 mega watt (MW) by installing solar panels on the platform shelters and station building resulting in the saving of ₹10.75 crore annually and meeting the daytime power needs. Also the lights in the railway station have been completely retro-fitted with 7,000 Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs and the conventional ceiling fans replaced with energy-efficient brush-less direct current (BLDC) fans. The installation of water recycling plant has also helped in conserving water resources. The Southern Railway has its own 10.50 MW wind mill which has generated more than 70 million units last financial year.

All these energy conservation measures have resulted in preventing carbon emission of 3,24,400 kilograms per annum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi by inaugurating a photo exhibition as also a cycle rally by school students.

Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya and Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sachin Punetha, participated in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.