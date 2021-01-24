CBI arrests labour official on corruption charge

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:47 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an official of the Ministry of Labour on charges of taking bribe for issuing a licence, sources in the agency said.

Acting on a complaint, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch officials laid a trap and arrested Regional Labour Commissioner Sivarajan in his office soon after he received ₹30,000 bribe. Further investigation is on, the sources added.

