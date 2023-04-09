ADVERTISEMENT

Cases filed against 1,150 persons for protests against Prime Minister

April 09, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was in city for inaugurating several infrastructure works and flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The police have filed cases against 1,150 persons who organised protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on Saturday.

A senior police officer said a few political parties organised protests against Mr. Modi. He was in city for inaugurating several infrastructure works and flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore.

While the Nungambakkam police have filed a case against the cadre of the Congress party for organising a protest at Valluvar Kottam, the Saidapet police have filed cases against 500 persons for the protest carried out by Thamizhaga Vazhuvirimai Katchi near Panangal Maligai.

In T. Nagar, the police have filed cases against the members of the May 17 Movement and 50 other persons for trying to show black flags.

