Campaign for cardiac awareness launched

Series of activities planned ahead of World Heart Day

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 10, 2022 22:34 IST

Prashanth Hospitals and Loyola College have launched a campaign to create cardiac awareness among the youth in Chennai.

Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, launched the campaign, according to a press release. Since World Heart Day is coming up on September 29, there will be a series of activities, including flash mobs and health checkups.

As part of this ‘Heart Film Festival’, a short film contest for aspiring filmmakers, young talent and students will be organised to create awareness about the different types of heart ailments and the measures to be taken to prevent them.

“The Heart Film Festival will kickstart from September 10, and the last date for entries is September 24,” the release said. The duration of the video should not exceed five minutes. The three winning entries will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹ 25,000.

