Bus knocks down realtor near Red Hills

May 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension gripped Nallur toll plaza after a 30-year-old real estate businessman was knocked down by a State Transport Corporation bus on Sunday. The relatives of the victim damaged the windshields of the bus and held a protest on the road causing traffic jam on the G.N.T. Highway near Red Hills. 

The police said the victim was identified as Kannan. He was going on his two-wheeler from Panneervakkam to Vijayanallur and was crossing the Nallur toll plaza when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus hit him and he died on the spot. The police officials pacified the protesters by assuring action against the bus driver. The Red Hills traffic Investigation Wing police sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. They have filed a case and are investigating. 

