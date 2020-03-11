Burglars strike farmer’s house in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI

11 March 2020 22:33 IST

25 sovereigns of gold missing

Burglars allegedly broke open an iron safe inside a locked house and escaped with more than 25 sovereigns of gold jewels and cash on Tuesday night.

The burglary came to light on Wednesday morning when Padavettammal, 60, of Kambattu village in Thandarampattu, found jewellery missing from one of the iron safes.

Based on a complaint filed with Vanapuram police, a team reached the spot and conducted preliminary inquiries.

Family sleeping

Police sources said Padavettammal and her family had returned home tired from the day’s work on a farm and gone to sleep on Tuesday.

Police found that the locks on doors were not tampered with. Keys kept in another part of the house were used for opening the safe.

Valuables kept in another safe were left untouched. Some cash, realised by the family by selling a cow, was also reported missing.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hemachitra and her team visited spot and said that forensic experts collected evidence from the scene of crime.

A detailed probe has been ordered based on the statements.