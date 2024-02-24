Book on Sankara Nethralaya and the hospital founder S.S. Badrinath released

February 24, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Vizhikalil Oliyettrum Sankara Nethralaya’, a Tamil book that chronicles the institution’s journey and the hospital’s founder S.S.Badrinath’s pioneering work, was released at Sankara Nethralaya in the city on Saturday.

Speakers took a walk down the memory lane and recalled their association with Dr.Badrinath for several decades and about his pioneering contributions to eye care and research. G.Rajendran, chairman, GRT Jewellers, released the book and Nirmala Subramanian, emeritus professor, Oculoplasty department, Sankara Nethralaya, received the first copy.

The book was authored by T.S. Surendran, Chairman, Sankara Nethralaya, and A.P. Irungovel, manager, medical sociology.

Writer and activist Sivasankari said the book was thought provoking and loaded with interesting anecdotes and inspiring incidents about dedicated services of the hospital. Lauding the lucid style of the book, she said it also talked about the simplicity and humaneness of Badrinath.

Recalling his association with Badrinath since his childhood days, industrialist Nalli Kuppusami said the book with 20 chapters was a treasure that documented the life of Badrinath and the hospital. He suggested that readers must read epilogue first for better understanding.

Felicitating the hospital, lyricist Vairamuthu said the book had a narrative style of a novel. Such institutions dedicated to community service would be nurtured by society. The hospital must continue its free services for underprivileged patients. Dr. Surendran, recollecting his memories with Badrinath, spoke on the proposed expansion of Sankara Nethralaya at Tondiarpet. The book is priced at ₹600 and the proceeds would go towards social cause.

Earlier, a bust of Dr.Badrinath was also unveiled in honour of the late founder’s birth anniversary. The main campus on College Road would be renamed as Padma Bhushan Dr.S.S.Badrinath campus.

