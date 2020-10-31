Bazaar Road is a picture of squalor

31 October 2020 11:41 IST

On Bazaar Road in Mylapore, residents are treated to an unpleasant sight, day after day.

Stray dogs and cattle feed on the leftovers lying around the bin and a foul smell hangs in the air.

Residents want a permanent solution to this stubborn problem.

“The foul smell that comes from the overflowing garbage bins is unbearable, and sudden showers have turned the spot slippery too,” says S. Kasinath, a motorist from Mylapore.

Many motorists from Mylapore, Mandavali, Luz Corner and R. A. Puram use interior lanes including Bazaar Road to reach Thousands lights, Royapettah, Anna Salai, Nungambakkam, Ice House, Triplicane and Egmore.

These narrow streets also connect key bus routes including Cathedral Road and Royapettah High Road with Peter’s Road thereby easing traffic flow in a few neighbourhoods.

Residents point out that dumping of garbage has been increasing since August when lockdown restrictions were eased.

They also complain that the garbage clearance is irregular.

Residents and motorists point out that uncleared garbage poses a health challenge to everyone.

In fact, they say mosquitoes have increased in the area especially at stretches that are near the canal.

Regular disinfection of streets and lanes, carried out during the intense lockdown, is not happening with the same frequency in recent weeks.

“Steps will be taken to remove garbage from the stretch regularly,” says a Corporation official.