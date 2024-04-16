ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi National arrested for passport fraud at airport

April 16, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

He was caught while trying to board a flight to his home nation with the illegal Indian passport

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national who attempted to fly back to his country using an Indian passport, which he had obtained fraudulently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the Bangaledeshi national as Mohammed Mijanur Islam, of Chapai Nawabganj, Rajshahi division. He attempted to board a flight to Bangladesh with an Indian passport bearing the name Mejanur Rahman Abul Kashim and by producing forged documents.

On the complaint of the Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Chennai International Airport, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the GCP and investigation was carried out. During interrogation, he revealed that he had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in 2005. He then fraudulently procured an Aadhaar card and used that to get Indian passport by suppressing his Bangladeshi nationality.

The GCP has cautioned the public against applying for passports and visas through agents. They asked people to submit the required documents at the regional passport offices and obtain visas though the consulate offices concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US