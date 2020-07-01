Ban PUBG, Online Rummy and other 'dangerous' apps', says MLA who flagged TikTok in Assembly

CHENNAI

01 July 2020 17:27 IST

While welcoming the ban on 59 mobile-based apps, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and legislator M. Thamimun Ansari on Wednesday urged the Centre to ban other apps posing 'danger' to children.

In a statement, Mr. Ansari contended some mobile-based apps were posing danger to the society as well as the young generation. He contended that apps such as PUBG and Online Rummy and the likes to be banned.

"The apps pose a threat to children's health as well as their thinking ability. This is a challenge to our society at large," he contended and pointed out that children sat in a place for hours together. Mr Ansari had earlier sought a ban on TikTok on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

