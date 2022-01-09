Award for Chennai doctor

CHENNAI

09 January 2022 00:59 IST

Dr Vijay Viswanathan’s contributions recognised by World-India Diabetes Foundation

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist of MV Hospital for Diabetes here, has been presented the ‘Outstanding Investigator Award’ by the the US-based World-India Diabetes Foundation.

The award was presented to him at a virtual function on Saturday. The award consisted of a cash prize and a plaque. Dr. Viswanathan delivered a talk, a hospital release said.

Advertising

Advertising