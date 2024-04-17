ADVERTISEMENT

Assisted employment programme launched for Maithree’s young adults

April 17, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An assisted employment programme for Maithree’s 100 young adults with intellectual and development disabilities was launched here on Tuesday. The programme is being supported by CaratLane, which will provide a tapering grant on a monthly basis for five years at a rate of 20% per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaskar Bhat, director, Tata Sons, and chairman, Vistara, said he was overwhelmed by the feeling of family that he saw at Maithree where they were giving. CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti said that he was honoured to be guest at the event and partner with Maithree.

L. Lakshman, chairman Emeritus, Rane Group and managing trustee of Rane foundation, said that the event was yet another milestone in the progressive history of Maithree. A very striking aspect of Maithree was the involvement of parents in running it, he said.

K. Prabakar, honorary president and John Rajkumar, honorary secretary of Maithree also spoke.  Maithree, which was started in 1994 is an Association of Parents of Exceptional Children, has 15 units across the city, including one counselling centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US