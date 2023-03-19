ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,000 ophthalmologists participate in the 13th edition of Reticon

March 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The aim of the conference was to bring together vitreoretinal specialists and enable them to update their knowledge about the latest techniques and technologies to manage vitreoretinal disorder

The Hindu Bureau

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran and Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, inaugurating the conference on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The 13 th edition of Reticon, Dr. Agarwals Retina Foundation’s annual conference, was held in the city on Sunday.

Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said around 1,000 ophthalmologists attended the meeting, the aim of which was to bring together vitreoretinal specialists and enable them to update their knowledge about the latest techniques and technologies to manage vitreoretinal disorder.

Retinal diseases are a major cause of preventable blindness. In a country with a huge diabetic population, the fear of retinal damage (diabetic retinopathy) is a concern. Though retinal diseases can be effectively managed if diagnosed on time, lack of awareness about symptoms and ignorance about the need to seek treatment have resulted in many becoming blind, Dr. Agarwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“People aged over 40 should take simple tests to examine their vision, by closing one eye and checking for blurred vision. In case of impaired colour vision decreased contrast or colour sensitivity, the patient should consult a retina specialist. If a person is diabetic, it is important to keep blood sugar level under control. It is also important to get the eyes examined every six months to detect early changes in the retina,” Dr. Agarwal said. 

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, who inaugurated the conference, recalled his family’s long association with the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US