Around 1,000 ophthalmologists participate in the 13th edition of Reticon

March 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 13 th edition of Reticon, Dr. Agarwals Retina Foundation’s annual conference, was held in the city on Sunday.

Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said around 1,000 ophthalmologists attended the meeting, the aim of which was to bring together vitreoretinal specialists and enable them to update their knowledge about the latest techniques and technologies to manage vitreoretinal disorder.

Retinal diseases are a major cause of preventable blindness. In a country with a huge diabetic population, the fear of retinal damage (diabetic retinopathy) is a concern. Though retinal diseases can be effectively managed if diagnosed on time, lack of awareness about symptoms and ignorance about the need to seek treatment have resulted in many becoming blind, Dr. Agarwal said.

“People aged over 40 should take simple tests to examine their vision, by closing one eye and checking for blurred vision. In case of impaired colour vision decreased contrast or colour sensitivity, the patient should consult a retina specialist. If a person is diabetic, it is important to keep blood sugar level under control. It is also important to get the eyes examined every six months to detect early changes in the retina,” Dr. Agarwal said.

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, who inaugurated the conference, recalled his family’s long association with the hospital.