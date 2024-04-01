ADVERTISEMENT

Archana Kalyani, IFS, passes away

April 01, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

B.C. Archana Kalyani, a 2007 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, passed away in Chennai on Sunday after prolonged illness. She was 50.

Ms. Archana was the Special Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, and the director of Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response.

Earlier, Ms. Archana served as the Deputy Conservator of Forests Genetics Division in Coimbatore from July 2018 to July 2019, before which she was the District Forest Officer, Tiruvannamalai.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said that the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Ms. Archana was her fighting spirit and resilience. Ms. Sahu said the late IFS officer was always ready to work despite battling an illness.

