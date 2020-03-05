Apollo holds physiotherapy workshop

CHENNAI

05 March 2020 00:52 IST

People from across country take part in two-day event

People from across the country took part in a two-day workshop on physiotherapy in the city. Participants had the opportunity to learn from faculty from Spain and the United Kingdom about techniques they adopted for their patients.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of the Apollo group of hospitals, said that attendance of physiotherapists from Apollo hospitals across the country showed the institution’s commitment to the quality of life of its patients. She praised Andrzej Pilat, director, school of myofacial therapies in Madrid, for taking time off to train the hospital’s therapists.

Other experts who will participate in the workshop include K.R.I. Jagadish Kumar of Jag Therapy from Mysuru and Vijay Krishna Rajaram, consultant musculo-skeletal physiotherapist and sonographer in the U.K.

M. Raj Prasanna, head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation, said: “The workshop had 108 registrations. For the first time, techniques like myofacial therapy are being taught in India,” he said.