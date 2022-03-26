And that’s how she got her job back

Collector Alby John Varghese handing over appointment letter to J. Dhakshyanai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

March 26, 2022 23:30 IST

J. Dhakshyanai alias J. Chandan Raj had run away from her home and job in 2015 after the urge to undergo a sex change became very strong

It was just short of a miracle for 30-year-old J. Dhakshyanai alias J. Chandan Raj to get her job back as panchayat secretary in Annambedu village in Tiruvallur district. She had run away from her home and job in 2015 after the urge to undergo a sex change became very strong in her. “I knew I was not the boy that I was born as when I was 15 or 16 but due to my family situation I remained at home and took a job after completing Class XII. But I could not bear the physical and emotional changes and had to leave home,” said Ms. Dhakshyanai, who got back her job after seven years. Her family had managed to locate her in 2020 and convinced her to return during the lockdown. “My mother Kuppu, wanted me back home despite my changes. She stands by me and so does the rest of my family. And since I wanted a job I applied for my old position. I had submitted petitions to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, the Minister from the district and the Collector,” she said. “Though I received the appointment order from District Collector Alby John Verghese I am still unable to believe that it has all really happened. I took charge at the Koduveli Panchayat and will commence my duties from Monday,” said Chandan as her mother still continues to call her. Mr. Verghese said that usually staff who leave are not taken back. “But we considered this case with extreme compassion and the case of her community. The vacancy in the panchayat where she had worked earlier had been filled up. We had to find a vacancy and convince the panchayat president to agree to appoint her,” he said. Her job includes maintaining 31 different registers, assisting the panchayat president, maintaining cash and bank records. The appointment and salary is given by the panchayat. She said that she now plans to help people of her community.