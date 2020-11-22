Amit Shah inaugurates several projects for T.N.

CHENNAI

22 November 2020 01:28 IST

Palaniswami seeks support for Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery, several other projects in State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dedicated a new reservoir at Kannankottai-Therovy Kandigai in Tiruvallur district, unveiled the foundation stone for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project and inaugurated several other infrastructure projects for Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister utilised the occasion to request funds for multiple projects, including the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery scheme for rejuvenation of the Cauvery and its tributaries.

While the new reservoir was constructed at a cost of ₹380 crore, Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹61,843 crore. Mr. Shah also unveiled the foundation stone for an elevated highway along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore district at a cost of ₹1,620 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami handed over a letter to Mr. Shah, requesting him to facilitate the sanctioning of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, at an estimated cost of ₹61,843 crore, under a 50:50 joint venture partnership basis between the Centre and State as done for Phase-I.

He also sought early sanction of the revised cost of the Phase-I project, under examination by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Chief Minister requested support for the speedy approval of the Godavari-Cauvery and the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking projects, both of which are pending approval from the Centre.

Technical support

He also urged Mr. Shah to instruct the Ministers concerned to provide technical and financial support to Tamil Nadu for a few other proposals.

The State has proposed to set up a bulk drug park and a medical devices park near Chennai, and expressed willingness to set up mega textile parks, for which it has identified sites in Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar.

Foundation stones for the construction of a barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai-Pugalur in Karur (₹406 crore); the expansion of the Chennai Trade Centre (₹309 crore); the Indian Oil Corporation Limited POL Terminal at Vallur (₹900 crore); a lube plant at Amullaivoyal (₹1,400 crore); and a new jetty at Kamarajar Port (₹900 crore) were unveiled by Mr. Shah.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, several MPs, MLAs and other senior officials were also present. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam made the welcome address and Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam proposed the vote of thanks.

Mr. Shah, Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam also paid floral tributes to the portraits of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.