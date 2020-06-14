Adyar police create Whatsapp group to help quarantined persons

CHENNAI

14 June 2020 13:53 IST

Police personnel in Adyar call people who have been placed under home quarantine every day, and also deliver groceries to their homes to ensure they do not go out

To help residents who have been placed under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, police personnel in Adyar (district) have now started a Whatsapp group. Monitoring apart, the police also use it to find out what residents need, and deliver grocery essentials to the doorsteps of those under home quarantine.

There are approximately 290 persons in 182 houses under home quarantine under the Adyar police limits. Apart from the persons under quarantine, their family members too, have been asked not to step out of their homes.

Advertising

Advertising

“There are 13 police stations in Adyar district. A few days ago, the personnel in each one of them were asked to collect the numbers of quarantined persons in their limits and create a Whatsapp group,” said P. Pakalavan, deputy commissioner, Adyar.

The police personnel will call the quarantined person every day, to check if they are at home. “If we find their answers not satisfactory, we will make a video call immediately. Our patrol teams are also sent for physical verification. We are also checking the tower location of the patient and their family members to ensure they are not moving out,” said a police officer.

Apart from sending messages and advising people not to come out of their houses, the police are also helping them get what they need. “Some message in the group asking for groceries, some want their garbage to be cleared. We provide whatever we can and also forward some requests to Greater Chennai Corporation officials,” added a police inspector from the district.

Police said that they are ready to help the people with whatever they need. “We request them not to step out. We are also installing CCTV cameras to monitor quarantined people. But all this is not necessary if people are disciplined,” added the inspector.