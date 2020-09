Advocate arrested in Chennai five years after he killed his children

Chennai

25 September 2020 15:37 IST

In May 2015, the advocate had allegedly killed his son and daughter, left their bodies at home and fled

Maduravoyal Police have arrested an advocate, Ravi, who absconded after allegedly murdering his two children over five years ago.

In June 2015, police recovered the bodies of two children, aged 13 and 11 years, in a decomposed state from their house in Maduravoyal. Their father Ravi, then practising as a lawyer in the Poonamallee court, was missing.

Police said Ravi, following an estrangement with his wife, an advocate in Chidambaram, was living with their children in Maduravoyal. On May 26, 2015, Ravi had allegedly hit his 13-year-old daughter with a sharp object and then strangulated his 11-year-old son. He left the bodies in the bedroom and dumped clothes around them. He then fled in his car. After selling his car, he stayed in Odisha till recently. He returned to the city during the lockdown and was working at a construction site in Periamet.

Police said they received a tip-off about him. Police nabbed him and lodged him in prison after producing him in court.