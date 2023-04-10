ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-producer under lens for his alleged link in gold firm fraud

April 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

An official of the Economic Offences Wing says steps have been taken to investigate B.K. Suresh who is at present in Dubai; he says the actor will be summoned and questioned about his alleged links with the accused

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CB-CID is probing the alleged link of actor-producer and BJP functionary R.K. Suresh with the accused who were arrested in connection with the now defunct Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt. Ltd., a non-banking finance firm, which allegedly cheated many depositors.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer said: “Suresh is under investigation. At present, he is in Dubai. We have taken action to summon him and will interrogate him about his links with the arrested accused in the cheating.”

The special wing arrested over a dozen persons, including Baskar and Mohan Babu, in May last year. In March, it arrested Harish, an ex- BJP functionary in Kancheepuram who was part of the gang that allegedly swindled the money of the depositors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said between September 2020 and May 2022, Aarudhra Gold Trading, which was functioning from Aminjikarai, collected deposits totalling ₹2,400 crore from over one lakh investors by offering interest ranging from 25% to 30% per month. The firm failed to deliver the promised returns and also did not return the principal.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate began its probe into the alleged money laundering of three finance firms, including Aarudhra Gold.

Following complaints from depositors, the EOW registered cases against the operators of these firms under the provisions of IPC for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences under the provisions of Banning Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, the Reserve Bank of India Act and The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.

The senior officer of EOW said: “We will continue our investigation [taking it] to a logical conclusion while the Enforcement Directorate will take up investigation separately into the trail of money proceeds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US