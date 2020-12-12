Actor killed self over quarrel with husband, says police

Chennai

12 December 2020 03:13 IST

Family, friends demand a full investigation

The police on Friday interrogated Hemanth, the husband of TV actor Chitra who died on Wednesday in Nazarathpet, for the third day in a row.

Deputy Commissioner, Ambattur, Deepa Sathyan and other officers interrogated Mr. Hemanth, the hotel staff, television serial production staff and family members.

Meanwhile, forensic experts examined the hotel room, CCTV footage and the memory record of the mobile phone of the deceased.

The couple had registered their marriage two months ago. They planned to hold a traditional wedding and a reception in January.

The actor had been staying at a hotel near her shooting spot in Nazarathpet for a couple of days to avoid travelling.

Her family and friends alleged that she could not have ended her life and demanded a thorough investigation. Her body was discovered with injury marks on her cheeks. A senior police officer said the couple had frequent quarrels.

On the day of the incident, Mr. Hemanth had come to the shooting spot and was seen having an argument with her. “Investigation is on,” the officer said.

The preliminary autopsy suggested that it was a case of suicide. The scars on her cheeks, which many had pointed out, were caused by her fingernails when she scratched her face, the officer added.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.