Activity book preview on Dec. 18

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 01:47 IST

CPB Prism and Sphere Arts Education will conduct a special preview of “Peer Ponder Play”, an activity book for children and young adults.

Inspired by the Chennai Photo Biennale Edition 3, this book will aid students in exploring various things from nature and popular culture to people, spaces, and their neighbourhoods, according to a press release.

“Activities involve making comics, hand-made portraits and maps, (re)discovering everyday creatures, and drawing and sculpting their imaginations, all the while learning to question, create and look more closely at the world,” the release said.

A virtually curated tour and the preview of the book will be held on December 18 at 11 a.m. For more details, contact: sakshi@chennaiphotobiennale.com or call +91 7092681870.