Activists transform vacant land opposite Villivakkam railway station into a garden

June 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The plot was being used to dump vegetable and plastic waste generated at the Villivakkam market

The Hindu Bureau

A metal fence was built around the land and a bore pump was installed to provide water to the plants.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A group of residents’ welfare activists came together and converted a vacant plot of land belonging to the Southern Railway near the Villivakkam railway station into a garden.

The Villivakkam railway station is an important transport hub for commuters on the western section. A vacant plot of land, measuring over 3,000 sq.ft, adjacent to the Rajamangalam subway was being used to dump vegetable and plastic waste generated at the Villivakkam market, located opposite the railway station.

Businessman and social activist Venkateshwara Babu, along with the office-bearers of the Sidco Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, came forward to tidy up the place.

Bhaskar Babu, a retired official of the Integral Coach Factory and a resident of Villivakkam, said the residents, after getting permission from the Southern Railway, began the work in February, and within a few months plot, which had been an eye sore, was transformed into a garden. A metal fence was built around the land and a bore pump was installed to provide water to the plants.

Mr. Babu was previously involved in renovating several abandoned open wells in Sidco Nagar and converting them into rainwater harvesting wells. These wells have also helped in preventing flooding in the locality during the rainy season.

