Aavin milk packet dates confuse consumers

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 01:46 IST

Consumers in South Chennai, especially those covered by supplies from Aavin's Sholinganallur dairy, are complaining about confusion caused by the printing of the use-by date on milk packets. The milk major usually prints the same day's date in morning supplies, which is around 12 lakh litres daily and the next day's date for evening supplies in select areas in the city. However, for over two weeks now, consumers in areas like Chitlapakkam, Perungudi and Thoraipakkam are seeing packets with the next day's date in their morning supply.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that this was causing problems since vendors were saying the life of the milk was longer than usual. "If that is the case then why won't Aavin do the same with milk from other diaries as well? We are forced to question the genuineness of the product," he said.

S. A. Ponnusamy of the milk retailers association said that his members had received complaints of spoilage from consumers for the early morning supplies itself. "The dates are confusing. Why can't they just say evening packs if they are supplying in the evening," he asked.

Aavin officials said they had not received any complaints of excess spoilage from anywhere in the city. They said the issue of varying dates would be set right shortly.