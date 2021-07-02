Aavin cancels appointments to 800 posts citing irregularities

CHENNAI

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Naser has ordered an enquiry into the entire process.

Following complaints of gross irregularities, Aavin has cancelled the appointment to around 800 posts, including 236 for the district unions, 176 in the rank of technicians, managers, engineers, marketing personnel, 17 manager posts for the Coimbatore district union and 436 in the rank of senior factory assistants.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Naser said the posts were announced in November 2020, and clearance was granted by Aavin according to the requirement following the increase in number of district unions from 17 to 25.

“We have received online application forms for hundreds of these posts but the manner in which people were to be appointed is hardly transparent. We are yet to appoint people for a large number of these posts. There have been complaints that large amounts of money has exchanged hands, and some appointment orders were issued even before the present government took over,” he said.

Mr. Naser also said they had ordered an enquiry into the entire process of appointments. “Through advertisements, we have informed the public that the appointments stand cancelled as of now, and that fresh appointments would be made after following due processes. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wants the administration to be transparent,” he said.

Milk producers had called for reducing the number of people being appointed to Aavin, and said a huge workforce would overburden the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, which was already making losses. Only 2% of the Federation’s turnover should be used for administrative expenses, they said.