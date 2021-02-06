A virtual multimedia treat awaits visitors at Jaya’s mausoleum

CHENNAI

06 February 2021 01:36 IST

An additional amount of ₹12.5 crore was provided to complete the project; knowledge park, museum will likely open on February 24

Work on the museum and knowledge park at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Marina Beach, will be completed by this month-end.

The state-of-the-art facilities would appear to be an extension of the wings of the phoenix on the northern and southern sides of the memorial, which is modelled on the mythological bird.

Both the facilities, each built on an area of 8,550 sq ft, will have interactive digital content on the life and achievements of the former Chief Minister.

A visit to the project site on Friday revealed that work was progressing quickly and the buildings, which were predominantly in white, were being given the final touches. Eight digital experiences await visitors at the two facilities. While the knowledge park would have interactive digital content on Jayalalithaa’s achievements, the museum would showcase a chronicle of events through murals, audio visual presentations and virtual reality technology.

Besides short motion graphic videos on her achievements that can be accessed through touchscreen applications, interactive digital walls would be installed to allow visitors to access 2D animation videos on different schemes during her period and about various aspects of her life, including as a film actor and her school life, said officials of the Public Works Department, which is executing the project.

“We are providing an installation wherein people could virtually chat with Jayalalithaa. They would have to choose from 10 questions for which her animation image would answer. As a tribute to her, the facility would have a 3D image of her and the hall would be filled with the fragrance of flowers on touching the interactive application,” said an official.

Visitors can take a selfie with Jayalalithaa through augmented reality technology and ride a bicycle and experience a virtual three minute-journey about some of the schemes, particularly for students, during her regime. There would be an interactive “play and win” facility where visitors could answer questions on her, the officials added.

An additional amount of ₹12.5 crore was provided to complete the project. The digital installations would be done with the technical support of a city-based firm Fusion VR. Two life-size wax statues of the former AIADMK supremo would be installed. The museum would have an auditorium with seating capacity of nearly 100.

On the mausoleum being closed, sources said this was done to complete the other projects without hassle. The facilities are likely to be inaugurated on February 24 to mark the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister.