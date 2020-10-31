A green initiative spreads its branches

Thangapandian, an electrical contractor with a private company in Perungudi. Photos: special arrangement

31 October 2020 12:06 IST

By planting trees, L. Thangapandian, an electrical contractor with a private company in Perungudi, has become an inspiration for many at work and in his neighbourhood

There are many out there who would tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought their favourite activity to a grinding halt. Thirty-six-year-old L.Thangapandian is not one of them. He used the lockdown to devote more time to his mission of planting saplings and caring for them.

Thangapandian is engaged as an electrical contractor with a private company in Perungudi, and many of us in the office know of his love for environment.

A pathway in the office resembles a mini-nursery as Thangapandian has lined the space with a variety of plants, with some of the saplings planted in discarded plastic bags or in PET bottles.

Even coconut shells are used to keep saplings and he gifts these to colleagues and neighbours.

Many of the plants at the corridor of the office are from Thangapandian’s collection.

During the pre-COVID days, I got four saplings from his collection to plant at my gated community in Perumbakkam.

Thangapandian points out that he had considerable time at his disposal during the lockdown as employees were working from home and so, he started planting saplings in and around Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Karapakkam, focusing on areas that were short on greenery. He would plant saplings either after office hours or during the weekends.

Thangapandian is an inspiration in other ways too. He collects the tea powder waste from our canteen to feed a small compost unit next to his chamber.

The food waste generated from the office canteen is also sent here, and this way he makes sure biodegradable waste is managed on-site.

When a colleague is celebrating their birthday, he would plant a tree in their name. Karapakkam, where he lives, is another area where many of the saplings planted by him are flourishing. Thangapandian also volunteers for lake clean-up events, and believes only trees around it can can help restore the green lung space.

To encourage his green initiative, the office once sent out a circular to all employees appreciating his contribution.

Those keen on planting and nurturing the saplings at Karapakkam / Perungudi can contact Thangapandian at 98416 63374 . He will be happy to help you in planting trees on weekends.

(K.Satish Karthik is a resident of Radiance Mercury, Perumbakkam)