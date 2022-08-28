80 Chennai schools to get a makeover in six months

ADVERTISEMENT

The infrastructure, school management system, classroom environment and ICT for teacher development in 80 schools of the Greater Chennai Corporation are set to receive a makeover in six months.

The preparation of Memorandum of Understanding for subject specific teacher training and development is under discussion with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. In addition to 3,400 classrooms, at least 200 classrooms are expected to be built in various parts of the city.

Work on modernisation and redevelopment of 80 schools will be completed in six months. Changes in the classroom environment, following up on homework, conducting weekly tests, remedial classes and ICT training for teachers have been emphasised.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) D. Sneha said 600 head teachers were given school leadership training.

“With weekly reviews, we are focusing on improving the attendance of students in all schools. We are emphasising and following up on the homework given in each school. Tests are being conducted weekly, based on which remedial classes are being taken,” he said.

In a bid to improve infrastructure under the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS), the Corporation has taken up 28 schools at an estimated cost of ₹76.25 crore. Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 Phase I project, it has taken up work in 24 schools at a cost of ₹50.66 crore. Under Phase II, it is proposed to take up work in 28 schools, out of which 18 tenders had been called at an estimated cost of ₹48 crore.

In one of the more popular initiatives that has been welcomed by students and teachers, the Corporation has procured about 10,000 aesthetically designed dual desks from TANSI at a cost of ₹9.8 crore. “Further, we plan to procure approximately about 4,000 more desks,” said Ms. Sneha.