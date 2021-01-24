Eight kg gold seized, nine held at airport

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:39 IST

Nine passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle 8.18 kg gold worth ₹4.16 crore which was seized by Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport on Friday.

Seventeen passengers from Dubai were checked. Officials found 48 bundles of gold paste in the rectum of passengers and recovered 7.72 kg of gold worth ₹3.93 crore. The passengers were also carrying 12 gold bits (386 grams) and a gold chain of 74 grams.

In another case, Kalandar Ilyas who arrived from Sharjah was held for hiding 271 grams of gold in the form of paste.

