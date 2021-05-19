74 children with disabilities test positive

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 04:11 IST

Around 40% of children from a home for persons with disabilities in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 74 of 189 children at the home have tested positive after the Chennai Corporation tested the inmates, following a COVID-19 case on May 14.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has isolated all the children, said Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese.

Corporation officials visited the premises to isolate those who had tested positive for the infection.

The NGO associated with such homes has supported the Corporation in isolation and treatment of the children. The children will be isolated on the same premises, treated, provided with nutritious food and monitored by a team of doctors and nurses from the Corporation.

After the news about 74 children testing positive for COVID-19 at the home for the mentally disabled in Kilpauk Garden spread on social media, stress on the need for doorstep vaccination and special camps for the disabled was amplified.

TARATDAC (Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers) requested the authorities to take steps to help the children with disabilities.

Corporation officials said they would test the inmates of such homes after any person associated with the premises tested positive for COVID-19.